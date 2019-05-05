What Happens to Your Soul After You Die? Here Are Six Theories

There has been a lot written about what happens to the soul when you die these days. The Eastern world has long held beliefs that the soul lives on and undergoes transformation, while the West as a whole has been a bit skeptical of it all.

However, with more and more people sharing their near-death experiences and mediums gaining more respect, minds are opening up. In my effort to learn more about this subject, I seek out the most common theories surrounding the soul.

The more I read about near death experiences, have discussions with hospice workers and spiritual advisors, and read about the soul — the more the following patterns after death seem to emerge:

Click the next button to read more.