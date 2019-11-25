WATCH: What Happens When Kids Take Lie Detector Test for Santa

Santa Claus may see you when you’re sleeping and know when you’re awake, but this year he’s changing up the way he creates his naughty or nice list. This Christmas he is using a lie detector test.

In a new video from the folks at Distractify, a bunch of cute little kids take a lie detector in front of Santa Claus, while his Elf helper checks to see if they were being honest. And that’s where the fun begins.

The questions asked varied from simple and expected — “Have you been naughty this year?” — to slightly more complex: “Would you rather have a monster truck or world peace?”

While we might think we know the answer, with Santa and a lie detector in place, things get a little wacky. After all, parents always tell their children not to lie, but that’s not exactly what happened in the funny video. Turns out a lot of the kids who claim they were nice this year, really weren’t according to the test.

Check out the video above and see for yourself.

