TIME-LAPSE: What Happens When You Leave Food Out Too Long

From death springs new life. This isn’t just so folksy wisdom, this is fact. For proof, you need only to watch the above video of fruits and vegetables decomposing over time.

The time-lapse is often stomach-churning, but more often fascinating and strangely satisfying by the time you reach the end. Watch it above.

You’ll be surprised to find that as the food decomposes, over time fresh new sprouts peak through the soil.

Photo: YouTube

And for those of you that are still in the Halloween spirit, here’s what your jack-o-lanterns will look like if they stay out on your porch through November.

Photo: YouTube

This is only after 24 days. Watch the full video to see a spooky-end.