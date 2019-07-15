Here’s What Your Poop Really Says About Your Health

Yes, we’re going there.

If you ever needed a reason (or two) to give your poop a second glance before you flush it down the toilet, this is it.

Paying attention to your bowel movements may not be the most pleasant activity, but it’s one of the most important clues to your overall health. Everything from the texture, shape and, color of your stool can determine whether or not you’re dehydrated, have a dietary deficiency or battling an infection or illness.

Check out the video above to learn more about what your poop can tell you about your health.