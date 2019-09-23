Why Is This Optical Illusion of a Brick Wall Driving the Internet Crazy?

Have you ever wondered how optical illusions trick our brains? It’s really all about how the brain sees shapes and patterns.

The optical illusion featured below is one that has thousands of people on the Internet flipping out. It’s driving them crazy because they can’t figure out what the hell they are looking at.

Initially, it looks like an image of a brick wall. Nothing too exciting, right? But when you take a longer look, you’ll soon realize that there’s much more to the photo than you thought.

Hint: Look at the picture sideways.

The image was shared on Facebook by Arron Bevin. He called it one of the best optical illusions he had ever seen.

This illusion went viral in 2016, and is making the rounds on the internet again.

How long did it take you to figure out what was really there? Did you see it right away?

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.