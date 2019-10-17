See the Haunting Photos from an Abandoned Asylum for the Chronic Insane

See the Haunting Video from an Abandoned Asylum for the Chronic Insane

The Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane was opened in 1869. It is located in Willard, New York and less than 20 years after its opening it became the largest asylum in America, housing about 1500 patients.

The Asylum was once home to some of the most insane people ever. Many say that the patients were treated with shock therapy, restraints and isolation. In 1994 the psychiatric center shut its doors and closed down the center. However, once a year there are tours which allow visitors to get a look inside.

The tours are three hours long, and there are very strict rules: no photography whatsoever, and no wandering off.

The property which is hundreds of acres is surrounded by layers of barbed wire fences.

The asylum is closed off for the majority of the year and there is traveling word that what went on behind the doors while the asylum was operating is still unknown.

Many people have recorded sightings and various situations of paranormal activity.

Take a look at the haunting video from the abandoned asylum for the chronic insane below.