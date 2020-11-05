Woman Gets Unsolicited Penis Pic — Gets Revenge by Sending It to His Mom

Shannai Brooks-Jackson, 24 (above, left), was understandable bothered when a man sent her an explicit picture of his privates. However, instead of simply ignoring it and blocking him, she told the man’s mother.

Here hope was to stop him from doing it again. Instead, it created a social media tidal wave.

How It Happened

“So today this random dude sent me a picture of his peen out of the clear blue sky so I found his mom on here and told her,” Brooks-Jackson said in her Facebook post. “It’s 2020. Everything is already going horribly. Don’t make me get your mom on you.”

The image that went with the post was the message she sent to the man’s mother. It reads: “I just wanted you to know your son thinks it’s okay to send women pictures of his penis for literally no reason at all.

“You seem like a wonderful lady so I know you didn’t raise him to do things like that.

“I think maybe you should remind to treat women with the same respect he would want you to be treated with.”

The post currently has 866 reactions, 599 comments, and more than 1000 shares. Within those comments, it’s revealed that the man is named Othello Mullins (top, right).

Evidently, the mom responded by saying that her son hadn’t sent the message. She claimed that her son’s phone had been hacked. Then, when Brooks-Jackson objected, the mother finally said that she would deal with the situation.

However, when the post starting going viral, the mother started defending her son and telling others not to judge him. After some backlash she deleted her comments, but not before some internet savvy folks took a screenshot.

And this…

These comments motivated people like Nicole Dineen to say, “wait…her emotionally stunted son sending photos of his tally whack to random females and the mom defends him???? Heeeeeelllll naw – when your nasty, raised in a barn, no respect for females son sent those pics he put his “personal issues” out into the world. Just because she failed as a mother doesn’t mean she needs to go down with the ship like she is captain of the Ss Dick-Tanic”

A second added: “Predator apologists are part of the problem – their enabling assists in normalizing this behavior. ‘Boys will be boys’? How about ‘Consent is Clear’. […]

“We are TIRED of men manipulating girls and women into participating in their own oppression! We are AWAKE and UNITED.” (full message below)

In an interesting twist, some people stated they should put the mother’s comments aside because it’s feeding the same thing — blaming women for a man’s behavior.

So the conversation continues, and you can read it all in the embedded post below. Our only hope? That Othello thinks twice before sending out another pic, because in the age of social media, women don’t play around — and these kinds of actions can get posted on websites for a very long time.

