Woman Jailed for Stalking, Sending 159K Texts to One Night Stand

A woman accused of stalking a man, breaking into his home, and sending over 159,000 text messages to him after one date believes a jury will clear her of all charges and force the accusing victim to marry her.



“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Maricopa County inmate and accused stalker Jaqueline Ades in an interview with the Arizona Republic. “I can’t believe that I’m actually in jail over some text messages.” But it was the content of the messages that prompted legal action.



The victim is the CEO of a skincare and spa product company based in Scottsdale who police have not named. The two reportedly met on the dating website Luxy, which touts itself as an “Elite Dating & Upscale Matchmaking Site for Sophisticated Singles.”

Image from Jacqueline Ades’s Instagram.



After just one date (that ended in sex), Ades allegedly began stalking the victim and texting him almost non-stop, even after he told Ades that he did not want to see or hear from her again. When he found she was parked in front of his house in July 2017, he decided it was time to call the police. That’s when the texts started getting threatening.



The texts ranged from typical threats like, “Don’t ever try to leave me… I’ll kill you… I don’t wanna be a murderer!” to the more graphic, “Oh what would I do w ur blood! … Id wanna bathe in it,” and even creative, “I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull… n ur hands n feet N… ud b watching me in a taxidermy suit.”



It’s understandable that the victim was frightened when he saw through a security camera in April of 2018 that Ades had broken into his home and was taking a bath.

Image from Jaqueline Ades’s Instagram.

When questioned by police as to why she was trespassing in the home, Ades said, “I guess that I made up a whole scenario in my head where I live here, so I came here and pretended that’s what was happening.”



After a quick search, Police also found a large butcher knife in the front seat of Ades’s car.



Now detained for a year without bail, Ades was offered a plea deal which she refused because the conditions meant she was not allowed to contact the victim.



Her lawyer, Matthew Leathers, requested a Rule 11 hearing where Ades was found by two of three mental-health professionals to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. The other believed her to be mentally competent. They will have 60 days to determine if her competence can be restored.



Ades wants to go to trial. She believes that the jury will find her innocent, and that they will force her and the victim to wed. “They’re going to say, ‘You’re not guilty and on top of it we, like, demand that you two get married,'” Ades said.



We’ll be following this story closely, but not too closely.

