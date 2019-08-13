Woman Tries to Smile After Visiting Dentist, Dies Laughing After Realizing Her Face Is Numb (VIDEO)

If you’ve ever visited the dentist and had to have Novocaine injected into your cheek or gums, then you know exactly what’s it like to look at yourself in the mirror afterward. The results aren’t pretty.

In the video above, a woman starts filming herself after getting a cavity filled and can’t contain her laughter when she realizes half her face is still numb from the procedure. And it’s absolutely hilarious!

She starts laughing so hard that tears are streaming down her face.

We can’t help but imagine what it would be like if her face stayed that way forever. Hopefully, it didn’t.

Novocaine: a person’s ticket to making everything a little more fun.