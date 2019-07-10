Woman with Cancer Dies, Goes to ‘Heaven’ — Learns Fear Is the True Killer

She was dying…

Anita Moorjani remembers feeling her spirit leave the bounds of her cancer-ridden body and drift into another dimension. All of her loved ones, including her husband, assumed she would take her last breath in moments.

As she drifted towards death, she experienced something magical: “I was engulfed in a total feeling of love,” she explained. “I also experienced extreme clarity of why I had the cancer, why I had come into this life in the first place, what role everyone in my family played, and generally how life works.”

“When I crossed over, I realized that I had been making decisions and living life from a place of fear rather than love. This approach to life had made me sick.”

During her near death experience, which has been fully documented in her book Dying to Be Me, she met her best friend who had died not long before, along with her late father.

“The amount of love I felt was overwhelming, and from this perspective, I knew how powerful I am, and saw the amazing possibilities we as humans are capable of achieving. I had the choice of whether to come back into life, or go towards death. I was made to understand it was not my time, but I always had the choice… I was then made to understand that if I chose life, my body would heal very quickly. I would see a difference in not months or weeks, but days.”

During her near death experience, it was communicated to her that if she chose death, she would have organ failure due to complications of cancer. On the other hand, if she chose life her organs would miraculously regain function and the cancer would disappear.

“I made my choice (to live), and as I started to wake up, the doctors came rushing into the room with big smiles on their faces.” They had run tests and discovered that her organs began functioning again. They couldn’t believe that fact that she was instantly recovering from end stage cancer.

Why Fear Is the True Killer

During my extensive interview with Moorjani it was apparent that she is a truly loving and gracious person. This is why when she began explaining the concept of love versus fear decision making it made perfect sense.

“We are all given choices in the moment,” explained Moorjani. “We can either make decisions out of love or we can make them out of fear.”

When making fearful decisions, we are telling the universe that we don’t trust its process. For example, choosing a career path because you fear not having enough money, rather than choosing to jump into something you love can lead to all sorts of maladies. [Not to say sometimes you don’t have to “do what you need to do” to survive, but while embarking on a short-term money making venture, the key is not to give up on your true passion/calling. Stay up into the early morning hours and work on the side if you need to — but don’t give up your true calling altogether.]

If you follow a career path that isn’t you, it is very possible you will begin resenting what you’re doing. This can cause serious health problems, relationship issues, and kill your happiness.

The same is true in relationships and friendships. When we settle down with someone out of fear, or stay too long in a toxic relationship/friendship, we become bogged down and can completely forget who we are. You offer the world very little benefit if you’re a mere shell of who you are deep down inside.

“Love should illuminate your soul and inspire you to be the best version of yourself,” shared Moorjani. “When I recovered from cancer, I had to make some radical changes in my own life to maintain my health. I moved to a new city and walked away from some toxic friendships.”

Moorjani realized that she had been living a life of obligation (even when it didn’t make any sense) and she denied who she truly was. “This was the root of my cancer. I was not living authentically. I wasn’t being me.”

How to Move from Fear to Love

Let’s say you KNOW you’re not living the life your soul wants you to live. You hate your job, your relationship is far from what you’d like it to be, and/or you’re burying who you truly are.

You’ve made so many decisions out of fear that you’ve woven a web that you don’t think you can escape.

“It all begins in this moment,” said Moorjani. “You have to start making conscious decisions to make loving ones. This may simply saying “no” to someone when you’d normally say “yes.”

“Most people can’t just abandon their lives to up and leave everything behind, but you can analyze where you want to go and start moving in that direction.”

If it’s a career change you need, it’s important to look at your obligations and make smart decisions. Sit quietly, take long walks, meditate — ask the universe for the guidance you need.

The answer may be to make small changes that will lead to an overhaul in your life. Or, you may hear a resounding declaration that you do need to walk away from it all.

Trust that the universe knows your order and that the pieces will fall into place.

“But whatever you do, don’t live in fear. In order to get to where you need to go, you have to let go of the reins and let life fall into place.”

When Moorjani was faced with the choice to live or to die, she realized her true power. “I knew there was NOTHING to fear. I was free.”

