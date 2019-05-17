9 Doctors Remove World’s Largest Tumor

Beijing resident Yang Jianbin, 37, was born with a dark birthmark on the right side of his lower back that started developing into a tumor at the age of nine.

By 12 the tumor had grown to a size of a fist. At that time he had surgery to remove it, but it quickly grew again. Now, after 25 years, it had grown so large that it weighed over an astounding 240 pounds. Yang said that the tumor left him immobilized, as he was unable to do anything aside from laying down or sitting up in bed.

Then in 2014, the Mirror reported that there would be relief in Jianbin’s life: The world’s largest tumor was removed from his body — and it took nine doctors and 16 hours of surgery to make it happen.

Chief surgeon Chen Minliang explained that Yang suffers from a condition known as Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disease that causes tumors and mutations.

“We have seen neurofibromatosis patients before, but this is the biggest nerve tumor we ever saw,” said Minliang.

The complex operation required over 5000ml (approximately 1.3 gallons) of blood to be transferred to Yang, which is more than the amount in an entire body of an adult.

Yang recovered from the procedure and was released from the hospital a month after the operation.