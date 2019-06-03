Worried Mom Finds Black Mark in Her Baby’s Mouth Is SHOCKED at What It Really Is

Fun and games quickly became every parent’s worst nightmare.

Worried mother Darian Depreta rushed her daughter Bella to the doctor after playtime took a turn. A black circular mark filled the roof of Bella’s mouth.

After both Darian and the nurse practitioner attempted wiping off the mark, doctors in the office suspected Bella had a birthmark. Darian was confident it was not a birthmark.

She said: “I INSISTED it was not because I always look in her mouth and clean it.”

Darian was then being told she would need to take her daughter to two different specialists. At least until she noticed one of the sides of the mark was a little white.

At this point they learned what the mark really was…

“IT WAS CARDBOARD FROM A BOX BELLA CHEWED STUCK TO THE ROOF OF HER MOUTH” wrote a relieved and embarrassed Darian.

The mother also appreciates the situation could have been much worse. “Yes she could have choked on it and I’m thanking God she did not.”

Darian clarifies that “I dont “let” my baby chew on cardboard. She’s teething and she tries to chew on EVERYTHING.”

We’re just happy this story ended in laughs and an easy fix. Laughter truly is the best medicine, and apparently, so is cardboard removal.